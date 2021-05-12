It was appreciated below, Demi Rose in a very slim brand dress

Everything was appreciated, Demi Rose in a very slim designer dress | INSTAGRAM

The faithful followers of the beautiful british model Demi Rose surely know that not only photos of her are uploaded in her official profile, but also in the accounts of the brands with which she currently collaborates, being one of the largest representatives and ambassador of Pretty little thing.

That’s right, the beautiful young woman is representing this brand from fashion And of course they also have the rights to upload photos of her and sometimes they even exceed the expectations of their followers, who consider that her best photos are on the official profile of the young woman.

Today we will address one of the last publications in which Demi appeared in the profile of the brand, a piece of entertainment and promotion in which we can appreciate her in two ways, from the front and from the back, while wearing a dress of colors and a fabric so thin that it showed underneath it.

You may also be interested: Her charms appear, Demi Rose of colors falls in love with Instagram

That’s right, these are two photographs and in the first of them we can see her from the front, also wearing sunglasses and accessories that made her look more than beautiful while posing, she lowered the branch of a tree and with the ocean behind, in a from the beaches of the Spanish island Ibiza, where he spends most of his days enjoying the good weather.

But what most caught the attention of her fans is that you can see that she is wearing quite intrepid clothes under her dress and that it was noticed instantly and even in the second photo that was turned from her back is when it was finally possible to appreciate it exactly what kind of garment it was.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CUTE PHOTOS

Photography does not have so many likes on the brand’s profile, as it is not the official profile of the British influencer, however, it did manage to gather tens of thousands of likes, interactions and comments where its fans and Internet users managed to express themselves and incidentally place some compliments for her.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is worth mentioning that this brand has fully relied on the skills of Influencers and my Rose’s model, who has been dedicated to this industry for several years and who has proven to be one of the best, always ready for the camera and with such a pretty face. that looks like an angel fallen from heaven.

In fact, lately it is the company with which she has collaborated the most and has practically dedicated herself to becoming a full-time ambassador, although of course always also inviting us to enter her official page Demi Rose.com where you can see a photo gallery, her playlists of Spotify and of course his collaborations with the aforementioned brand.