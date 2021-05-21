It was an accident? Trailer and poster of ‘Just once’

A Contracorriente Films presents the official trailer and poster of ‘Just once’, film directed by Guillermo Ríos from a script written by Marta Buchaca that stars Ariadna Gil (‘Belle Epoque’), Alex García (‘Anti-riot’) and Silvia Alonso (‘Until the wedding separates us’).

Guillermo Ríos makes his debut in feature film direction with this film produced by Álamo Producciones and A Contracorriente Films that will hit theaters in our country on June 11.

Based on the homonymous play by Marta Buchaca, the playwright and screenwriter has worked together with the director in the writing of a script that takes the original work towards another genre, a fictional psychological thriller that addresses gender violence avoiding stereotypes .

His argument centers on Laura, a psychologist from the service of attention to women who suffer gender violence who for a few weeks has been harassed by the husband of one of her patients. In this situation, you must deal with a couple who have never set foot in a center of this type: Eva and Pablo. Due to a series of misunderstandings, he has received a complaint, but he forcefully affirms that he is not an abuser …

