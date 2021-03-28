“It was an accident. They have passed us by ”

03/29/2021

After completing an excellent match against Levante in the semifinals (3-6), FC Barcelona has bit the dust openly against Movistar Inter (6-1) in the final of the Spanish Cup.

With a serious face and visibly disappointed, Andreu Plaza has recognized the superiority of the rival in the meeting and has tried to reduce the significance of what happened for the remainder of the season.

“Congratulations to Inter, because he is a fair champion. And if I have to value the game I would say that we have had an accident. Inter has passed us by in great part of the party in attitude, in game and in occasions “, admitted the gerundense.

“There is little more to say except the first five or six minutes of the game, which we have done quite well, having some chance and even scoring a goal, but there has been a moment in which they have pushed a lot and we have lowered our pressure a lot. That has led us to get very far behind, they have taken advantage and had some more chances of the goals they have scored in the first part “, reflected the Barcelona coach.

“And in the second half a bit similar. We came out well, generating a couple of occasions, but 3-1 hurt us and especially 4-1. The second part has not had much history, the truth, “he continued.

Plaza tried to think about the future after the great ‘semis’ game and cut down on the importance of “doing everything well to win this type of game. This is sport and they have been better. It hurts above all for the players, because there is no time to recover and we have a league game on Wednesday and Sunday “.

The coach fled to hide in the shortest rest time that his team has had between games and preferred to focus on the fact that his team “did not have the day, they did and we had a team in front of us that can beat anyone. A bad day against a very powerful team ends like this, with a clear superiority and us doing what we could “.

The other side of the coin was Tino Perez. The man from Toledo has already conquered the last league in his first season on the Interista bench and has worked the ‘miracle’ in this Spanish Cup after the departure last summer of such important players as Humberto, Elisandro, Gadeia, Carlos Ortiz or Ricardinho himself .

“Barça started more focused than us. We have had many occasions, they have also had some, but that intensity from beginning to end and belief has been key. Perhaps due to the lack of experience in finals of some players We have been timid and it has been good for us to conceal the goal. From there there has been a bit of acceleration and that has connected us with the game, “he reflected.

“It is the first time that I have won the Cup here in Spain after five finals and I love that this victory is just, because the players are the real stars and they have played three exceptional games. For that I have to congratulate them, “said the former Dinamo Moscow coach.

Regarding the time out that he asked at seven minutes And that he changed the game like a sock, Tino Pérez limited himself to commenting that he did so “because he saw that my team had to take a step forward. Yes it is true that it has helped us, but the key has been in the players” .