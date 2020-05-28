This is one Chronicle of how 2020 ended all our hopes …

January 21, 2020 – Great news: Rammstein would be back in Mexico with a date at the Foro Sol in Mexico City for September 27, 2020. The German band would return to the country after four years of absence with a huge tour of stadiums with one of the most spectacular settings. That “GET READY, AMERIKA!” gave us hope.

January 24, 2020 – Another great news. Due to the rapid sale of tickets, Rammstein announced a second date at Foro Sol scheduled for September 26 of this year.

January 27, 2020 – Tickets for both dates sold out during the presale and first dates of departure of the tickets to see Rammstein. Mexico really loves Rammstein.

February 28, 2020 – We were happy and didn’t know it. Rammstein shows off with a video where they show us how their huge stage is assembled, which they have taken to various cities around the world and would bring the Mexico City Forum to September. as well as cities like Quebec, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, California.

May 8, 2020 – Rammstein had to pause his plans to go on tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic or the new coronavirus that has plagued the world since the early 2020s. It was a bit confusing because no dates and he attended the tour of Europe, but it seemed that something was going to happen in Mexico.

And it happened.

May 27, 2020 – Rammstein through their social networks, they announce that the tour of North America, that is to say in Canada, the United States and Mexico, is postponed until 2021. This is what they said in a statement:

“Sadly, but in the interest of everyone’s health and safety, we will have to postpone our tour of North America. We are working on rescheduling the tour dates for 2021, so please save your tickets because they will be valid for the new dates on the agenda. We hope to have more news in a short time and we will communicate them as soon as we have them. “

The band also released the news with a black map that marks in red, yellow and orange the cities where they will no longer be able to present themselves in 2020 … and yes, we cannot fool ourselves, the small and chaotic Mexico City is seen marked on this map that came to throw away our hopes of seeing Rammstein at least by the end of this year.

However, all is not lost. Rammstein, as announced, will come to Mexico in 2021, and therefore, all those who got alive and bought for either date, must keep his or her tickets in a safe.They will be valid for when they announce the new dates of their return to Mexico no longer four years apart, but five.