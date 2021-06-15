“It was a very difficult decision, but I am not going to Tokyo”

06/15/2021 at 5:13 PM CEST

The Spanish sprinter Bruno Hortelano, European champion of 200 meters in 2016, he published a video on his social networks in which explained in detail why he was absent from the Tokyo Olympics, information that the athlete’s representation agency anticipated on Monday.

Hortelano, first of all, explained the physical problems he has had since the accident he suffered in 2016 in Madrid: “Two or three years ago I have had a loop of injuries, including a chronic of the Achilles tendon.”

“My last good year was in 2018 and there I avoided injuring myself during the season, but this last year with a rupture of the ‘hamstrings’ plus the Achilles tendon, my team and I decided to stop and heal the body to wait for new results,” he added .

In addition, Hortelano gave details of the process he has gone through to regain his physical condition and overcome the aftermath of the accident.

“In September I began a healing process and I can say that I no longer have any type of injury, neither chronic nor acute nor discomfort and for me it is a very positive step that gives me a lot of peace of mind regarding the next steps to follow,” he said. The athlete.

Despite this improvement in his ailments, Hortelano pointed out that “It is not the same to have a healthy body than to be ready for competition“.

“My goals are very ambitious, but I have not been able to compete as a sprinter since the time I have had after the healing process,” he said, referring to his low activity this season.

The Spanish athlete said that “he has valued changing his goal, which was to go to the Tokyo Olympics, for others in the short and medium term.”

Finally, Hortelano declared that his resignation to participate in the next Olympic event has been “a correct and sensible decision” with which he closes the season.