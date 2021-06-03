06/03/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

Luis de la Fuente, Spanish U21 coach, positioned himself on the controversy of the European semi-final match against Portugal, in which no penalty was awarded to Brahim Díaz, assuring that it was “very clear & rdquor; Y He regretted that there was no video refereeing system (VAR) in this tournament and there was in the one two years ago.

“It was a very clear penalty & rdquor ;, the coach began by saying. “Everything that helps prevent these situations from occurring, of course I am in favor. I am a fervent supporter of VAR. It is curious that two years ago there was VAR and this year there was not. Not that I’m justifying something, but this shows that it helps a lot more than it can hurt & rdquor;, he reflected.

A Luis de la Fuente who wanted to appreciate the work of his players despite the defeat: “I have congratulated them and told them that I am proud of their work and the work we have been doing together. And that it has been a pride to live with them and direct them. They have grown a lot and the future of Spanish football is guaranteed& rdquor ;, he commented.

In addition, he highlighted the fact that the fact of having lost in the semifinals is treated almost as a disappointment: “It’s good because you never have to get used to winning. You never have to stop trying to win and that ambition is fine and that desire to try to improve; this is how growth occurs. Of course, we must assess what we achieve regardless of the result & rdquor ;, he said.

Spain was defeated against Portugal by an own goal in the 80th minute despite having taken the initiative of the meeting: “We have generated enough to have generated us ahead on the scoreboard, but when you do not have that success we obviously know that they are matches so evenly that these small details tip the balance. It’s not about playing better or worse, it’s about mastering the thousand details & rdquor ;, he analyzed.

That goal came in an action in which Jorge Cuenca tried to clear a center: “Clothed is safe. This group is very close and is almost a family. Jorge has not been at fault for anything, he has gone to perform a soccer action and a strange rebound has come out & rdquor ;, commented on his figure.

A Luis de la Fuente who when he lands back in Madrid will begin to focus exclusively at the Tokyo Olympics where he will lead the team that debuts on July 22.

“We are going to finish this concentration accordingly, alongside my players. Out of respect for their work and honesty, I will be with them until the last second. When that phase passes, we will be working on the Olympic Games and I will focus on it, as I always told you I would when this great event was over & rdquor ;, he explained.