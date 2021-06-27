“It was a test for the Olympics”

06/27/2021 at 12:36 PM CEST

.

Extremadura athlete Álvaro Martín, champion of Spain for the fifth consecutive year of 10,000 meters marches (39: 35.57), pointed out that it had been a “test for the Olympic Games”, for those who have “four weeks left to crush us.”

“Very happy with my fifth consecutive title and the first with the Extremadura Capex. In the end I felt quite good. It was a test with a view to the Olympic Games and I wanted to reflect that state of form,” he explained after his exhibition in the championship from Spain, who dominated alone from start to finish.

“We have four weeks left to crush ourselves,” he said, “and get to the Games in the best possible way. Now to enjoy my first title of champion of Spain with an Extremaduran team that is going to fight for the Division of Honor, and to dream with those Olympics. “

Tokyo 2020 constitutes a new challenge for the Spanish march. “I’m not talking about myself,” he warned, “because you don’t have to put your own names, but rather the Spanish march. We have a great challenge and we are all committed, even the colleagues who cannot attend.”

Martin He ended by expressing a wish: “If we could not bring a medal from these Games, let it be in Paris 2024.”

The Llerena marcher was accompanied on the podium by the Murcian Miguel Angel Lopez, world champion of 20 km in 2015 and the most successful in the Spanish championships (six titles), who crossed the finish line next, with a time of 39: 55.86, and by the Madrid Diego García Carrera, European runner-up of 20 km, with 40: 37.78.