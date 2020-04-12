Soccer trivia



‘It was a shame’: Ferdinand talks about United’s fateful final



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz





April 12, 2020, 01:39 p.m.

The 2011 Champions League does not bring good memories for the former English footballer.

In dialogue with the English press, former soccer player Rio Ferdinand revealed particular details about the 2011 Champions League final between Manchester United and Barcelona.

For the television commentator, that day Barcelona “made me feel ashamed”. Recall that the Spanish prevailed with a forceful 3-1.

According to Ferdinand, that day he spoke privately with Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes and they recognized that “Barça gave us an absolute lesson at Wembley.”

Recall that Pep Guardiola’s men opened the scoring through Pedro Rodríguez but Wayne Rooney tied quickly. In the second half, Lionel Messi appeared to give the Barça team an advantage and David Villa sentenced the final.

With this, Barcelona would end up achieving the legendary ‘sextete’ against the almighty team of Sir Alex Ferguson.

.