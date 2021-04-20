“It was a serious mistake to focus on the Cup”

04/20/2021 at 8:07 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Athletic Club coach, Marcelino Garcia Toral, highlighted in the run-up to the match against Real Betis that one of the team’s pending issues is LaLiga: “It was a mistake to focus on the Cup and put aside the League. Since I got here, it seemed like it didn’t exist and it was a mistake on everyone’s part. That is our pending issue.”.

The Asturian insisted that the current position of the team in LaLiga does not reflect the real capabilities: “The League determines the performance you have, and if you are in the middle of the table for several seasons, we have to improve something. The team has the potential to be higher. I don’t know where, but with a very high performance close to Europe”.

After two defeats in the two finals of the Copa del Rey, Athletic Club faces a tough process of returning to the domestic tournament: “We want to compete at the highest level and is an important test to see how the team reacts in a difficult situation. ” “It can help us grow for the future”, he sentenced.

Objective: a balsamic victory against Real Betis

The technician, what He will not be able to count on Iker Muniain, Yuri Berchiche or Yeray Álvarez, seeks to calm the waters with a victory against Real Betis, whom he has praised: “Betis has had a very good evolution from January to here because above all it has modified its defensive stability and is now being solid“.” He has very important players at the top and his forwards in this phase have been more successful. I foresee a very even game in which the detail of a success or a mistake will tip the balance“, he stressed.