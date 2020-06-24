Perry’s latest album “KP5” continues to captivate fans worldwide as they await its official release

June 24, 20207: 13 AM

Katy Perry released the video for the first single from her album « KP5 » along with the official announcement of her first pregnancy. From there he has not stopped working and making videos and presentations of his latest album and his baby bump.

KP5 continues to grow like the mommy’s tummy.

The release date of this latest project is scheduled for August 14, the date on which she could hold – or be about to have – her baby with actor Orlando Bloom, best known for her portrayal of William Turner III in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Regarding the inspiration and the way in which she cooked this last album, the singer explained:

« I wrote this song (Margaritas) like it was another hymn for me. I came out of a pretty dark time in Witness (2017) and I’ve been writing an album for two years (…) I wrote some of that while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel. And when I write songs like ‘Firework’ or ‘Roar’, it’s not because I feel bad. It’s literally because I’m having really dark thoughts and trying to get out of it. «

However, in an interview with the radio station Conneticut KC1010 Katy Perry explained that not everything on the album could be submerged in the darkness of depression and therefore they integrated a song that was not contemplated to see the light yet.

“There was a conversation about not publishing it this year (the single). I thought, ‘We need some songs to dance through our tears (…) I mean, there is a song on the album called’ Teary Eyes’, and it’s really just about dancing through your tears. And I’m like, ‘Wow, that really resonates. That slaps me, that hits me hard right now. So I am excited about that. I’m excited about everything. «

On the other hand, after a discreet presentation on Amazon Live, Perry explained that each song of « KP5 » was a project of « resilience, redemption, joy and empowerment » and served as a complement to his real therapy to treat clinical depression.

At the moment it only remains to wait if with the release of the singer’s fifth studio album, the birth of the famous couple’s first-born will also be announced.

With information from Billboard.