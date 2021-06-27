Fernando Alonso completed a total of 75 laps at the Red Bull Ring short circuit, home to the 2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP. The Spanish driver was in the top six in both sessions, showing that the Alpine is starting to pick up pace. But the Asturian also made it clear that we must be cautious for the rest of the weekend.

In the morning session, FP1, Alonso he finished sixth, 0.609 behind Max Verstappen’s best time and 0.032 seconds faster than his teammate, Esteban Ocon. In the second, it was the Frenchman who beat him 0.037 seconds, finishing the day third.

Alonso, who was fifth in FP2, and who tested long runs with Pirelli’s mediums (yellow), after the great performance that he took out of the hard (white) in last week’s French GP, positively valued his day .

“It was a positive Friday for us. And then we were waiting rainbut it didn’t come and we were able to complete our usual schedule. I’m happy with the tires, with the car, with the balance. We still have to polish some corners to improve the times, but it was a positive Friday and I am confident for Saturday, “he commented on the Austrian track this Friday.

“The car was good from the first moment in FP1 and I think there is more pace to come, as we have not quite put everything in place. That gives me confidence for qualifying on Saturday, so I hope we have a competitive weekend. “

When asked if the results of the first two free practice sessions make them look up to positions of honor, Alonso made it clear that his rivals will improve and that it will not be so bad in qualifying and the race.

“Perhaps, as we have seen before, the times of Friday make us seem a little more competitive than what we then are on Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.

“The goal is still to be in Q3 with both cars and in the points also with both on Sunday. It seems possible here, so we are going for it.”

