07/04/2021 at 01:06 CEST

Harry Kane, author of a double this Saturday in England’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the European Championship, assured that he lived “a perfect night” and did not hide that the only objective of his team is to win the trophy .

“It was a great game for the whole team, it was a perfect night. We started the game well and when we were ahead we managed to ‘put it to sleep’. Nothing to say, it was a perfect night, “said Kane in the mixed zone of the Olympic stadium in Rome.

“We are on the right track, but we haven’t done anything yet. We have a semi-final ahead (against Denmark), we must enjoy and then arrive ready to play against Denmark. It will be difficult to beat him, “he added.

The Tottenham forward said Denmark “reacted very well after a very difficult start” but stressed that playing at Wembley gives England an extra push towards the final.

“In the World Cup it hurt us a lot not to reach the final (England lost the semi-final to Croatia). Our idea is to win this tournament. A very difficult game awaits us, we will have 60,000 fans and we have to play with carefree “, said Kane.

He also expressed his appreciation for the work of the English coach, Gareth Southgate: “Gareth was fantastic, I have known him for a long time. He gives us peace of mind. He is an excellent coach, with fantastic ideas. We want to win for him. In 2018 we lost in the semi-finals. of the World Cup, now we want to take another step and reach the final. “

And she finally showed her joy for him goal scored by Jordan Henderson, who sentenced the win 4-0 with a perfect header after experiencing a difficult time due to physical problems.

“I am very happy for Jordan, he was eager to score, he chose the perfect match, a quarter-final. He brings us a lot, hopefully he scores more goals, we are all very happy for him,” he said.