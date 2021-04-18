It was a Paul vs. Askren and this Andrade, is it accessible to Munguía?

The boxing day on Saturday, April 17, had three events, with two that stood out for their nuances. The Triller one where YouTuber Jake Paul would perform and the DAZN one where Demetrius Andrade would defend his WBO middleweight title. In the remainder, former super welterweight champion Tony Harrison returned.

(00:46) In the biggest fight, Demetrius Andrade had stiff opposition from Liam Williams before taking a wide win on the scorecards. What fight did we see and what Andrade did we see? About this and Jaime Munguía’s options now in case he is Andrade’s next rival, I talk to you in the video.

(08:45) Tony Harrison tied his fight with Bryant Perrella, who was previously an accessible rival, however, the fight was complicated and this is a step back in his pretensions to soon achieve a title opportunity in the 154 lbs.

(09:32) In a show that touched the limit of being depressing, Triller wanted to innovate in his desire to change the model and his proposal was only a cartoon of something that was not a boxing card nor was it a musical show for more than he had of both.

We saw Regis Prograis first beat Ivan Redkach in a fight that ended grotesquely and then a Ben Askren out of shape and out of the mood go up to hang out with Jake Paul who put him on the canvas with the first hard hit and there the cartoon ended. It did not reach two minutes.

In the video I comment on the show and what can happen with the Triller model if it does not change its coordinates. Especially if, as we suppose, in June for the presentation of Teofimo Lopez against George Kambosos they are preparing a similar monstrosity.