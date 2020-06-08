Public health systems in almost all countries were not prepared to face a pandemic of the dimensions in which the Covid-19 is presented, largely because they were integrated around a concept: health is an interchangeable good in the market.

“By default it was known that we were not going to be prepared for a pandemic, nobody dimensioned the health system for a pandemic, health was always dimensioned as if it were an exchangeable good in the market and a few weeks ago the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, appeared before the WHO to preach the opposite and say that what we have learned in this crisis is that public health is probably the most important public good”Says Fabrizio Feliciani, director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The collapse of the public hospitals before the number of people infected with Covid-19 and the insufficiency of intensive care areas became evident in various countries.

In Mexico, for example, since the first weeks that patients with this virus began to enter public hospitals, doctors and hospital staff protested at the lack of supplies to protect themselves and exercise their activities, mCommunication media reported the pilgrimage of people with symptoms of Covid-19 through various hospitals to be admitted and the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador established an “air bridge” between Mexico and China with commercial aircraft to be able to transport medical supplies expeditiously and respiratory support devices to deal with the pandemic.

More than the reports and demonstrations in the media, official figures begin to account for the critical point that reaches the health system in the country.

The latest update of the hospital availability and occupation report indicated that three entities in the country registered less than 40% of hospital spaces.

Mexico City recorded 20% availability of hospital beds, the State of Mexico 21% and Guerrero reported 36%, according to the report released yesterday by health authorities.

Even the López Obrador government integrated an agreement with public hospitals to ensure the care of people with various diseases and who are originally cared for in public health systems, since the main focus of the government spaces would be the care of patients with Covid -19.

A LATAM problem

But Mexico is not the only country whose public health system was not prepared to deal with a pandemic, Systematic failures have been observed in countries in Europe, in cities like New York and throughout Latin America, says Feliciani.

For this reason, it warns of the need to integrate changes in the infrastructure of health systems, especially in Latin America.

“Regardless of the Covid-19, a new understanding of what a socio-sanitary system has to be. In all of Latin America, we must change to inclusive systems, and that is fundamental because it is democratic., because people are not going to solve a health problem if poor people are sick, because we are in a pandemic environment, “said the director for Latin America and the Caribbean of UNOPS.

