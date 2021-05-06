“It was a huge performance from us”

05/05/2021

Chelsea’s Spanish defender César Azpilicueta highlighted the “enormous performance” of his team against a “great opponent” such as Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, which led to the final of the “Blues” .

“In the first part we did well to leave our door to zero, and we can’t forget Mendy’s stops. In the second half we were clearly better and we had chances to score more goals, “said the Navarrese.

Azpilicueta recalled that his team had already dropped another Spanish club, Atlético de Madrid, in the qualifying rounds, but assured that “the most important thing is that we are in the final.”

“We have a fantastic team, we all fight for each other and we help each other. We have created a really strong group“he added.

For the former Osasuna and Olympique de Marseille player, the final against Manchestet City will be different from other games, despite the fact that they know each other well after having met countless times. “We are ready for the final“, He said.