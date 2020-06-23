The world of tennis is a clamor against Novak Djokovic. The Serb did not fare well from the organization of the Adria Tour, a tournament in which the public was allowed to enter the stands, with insufficient security measures against the pandemic for many. After meeting positives for coronavirus from Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, who attended the tournament, the normal dispute of the tennis calendar is in danger and all criticism has been directed at the number one in the world.

The last two have been Bruno Soares and Tennys Sandgren. As for the first, number 25 in the ATP ranking hit Djokovic hard after the Adria Tour dispute: «It was the horror show. Everything that has happened there is enormous irresponsibility. I saw enormous immaturity, as well as absurd irresponsibility. Even if you are at the North Pole, don’t party and then post it on Instagram », said Soares on GloboEsporte.

The Brazilian continued to criticize Djokovic: « Everything that has happened to Novak is embarrassing because he is the president of the council and his words have nothing to do with what happened on the Adria Tour »he pointed out.

« If you don’t catch the coronavirus, it will start to bless my water »

For his part, Tennys Sandgren tweeted about Djokovic’s chances of contracting coronavirus: « If Djokovic does not catch the coronavirus, I will begin to bless my water with good vibrations »He said, referring ironically to tennis number one conversations with Chervin Jafarieh during confinement.

In them, the Serbian went on to say that he knows « some people who, through energy transformation, through the power of prayer, managed to turn the most polluted water into the most curative water, because water reacts to feelings ». Hence the ironic words of Tennys Sandgren, the last tennis player to refer to the controversial Novak Djokovic tournament.