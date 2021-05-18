“It was a great date and, most importantly, we are together”

The First Dates restaurant has become a nest of love, heartbreak and funny moments. In the program on Tuesday, May 17, Héctor came to his appointment asking for a sip of gasoline and, when he saw the blue eyes of Laura, his table companion for that night, he couldn’t be more amazed.

Héctor didn’t need to add to his adventure resume to impress Laura. It only took his sense of humor to make her laugh when she confessed that she had a brain tumor. “If you’re going to die, if you want, we’ll get married later”Hector joked.

Laura loved the naturalness and irony with which Héctor viewed life and she didn’t need to know much more about him to know that he was the man she was looking for. After smelling her golden curls, it was clear to him too: his next adventure was dating Laura nonstop.

This morning, the couple confessed that they saw their date on TV and that they enjoyed every moment. In addition, through their social networks, they have confessed that, after the program, They decided to keep getting to know each other and, to this day, they continue together.