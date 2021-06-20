“It was a good Sunday, with another four points in my pocket”

06/20/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, who finished eighth this Sunday in the French Grand Prix, the seventh in the World Championship, expressed his joy at the Paul Ricard circuit after completing “a good Sunday” that ended “with four others points in the pocket “.

“I felt comfortable with the hard tire”, explained Alonso, 39, who after two absences, returned to the premier category of motorsport, in which he owns the 32 victories that Spain has throughout its history and which changed from the medium compound to the most rigid after the nineteenth of the 53 laps that were given this Sunday to the track of Le Castellet.

“If there were a harder one, even better. Let’s see when they put the C1, C2 or C3,” said the Asturian double world champion, referring to the hardest possible tire combination.

“We were thinking of stopping on lap 20 or 22 and we stopped at 19. But if we had stopped at 14, nothing would have happened,” Alonso explained after the race in statements to the ‘Dazn’ television channel.

“We started ninth and finished eighth, so we are satisfied because we executed what was expected”Fernando commented, that at the start he advanced two places by overtaking the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren) -fifth this Sunday- and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) -16th-, who would end up giving him overtaking in a tough initial fight.

“We made another good start,” said Alonso, who led his French teammate Esteban Ocon by six places, renewed before ‘his’ Grand Prix until 2024 with Alpine.

“Without the ‘graining’ we would have finished later”, said the Oviedo, who is eleventh in the World Cup, with 17 points.

“In the last two races we have been sixth in Baku and eighth here, so I can go happy,” Alonso said this Sunday at the Paul Ricard circuit. .