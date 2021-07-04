It was a dream, says Funes Mori after his debut with El Tri

MEXICO CITY.

Rogelio Funes Mori debuted with the Mexican National Team And he did as scorer in Tri’s 4-0 win over Nigeria. The recently naturalized Mexican striker assured that he met one of his highest goals after seeing his first minutes with El Tri.

It was a dream for me to debut with the Mexican National Team, it is a dream come true and we have to move on. Today the team was very good, we have worked very well and it was reflected on the court, “he said.

Even if acknowledged that there was nervousness prior to his debut.

I had a bit of anxiety and a little very nervous, but the truth is that the boys have treated me very well and people have treated me very well, I assume that and everything became easier for me, “he said.

This encounter marked the beginning of the twin’s career with the tricolor set, facing the activity of the ‘Azteca’ group in the gold Cup which will begin on July 10.

I am very happy and very content, the boys tell me to be happy and to play as I have to play to be able to show it on the court and I have felt very comfortable ”, he concluded.

