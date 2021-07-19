it was a day to finish in the top five

The Madrilenian from Ferrari He started 10th, after George Russell was sanctioned for his touch on the first lap of Saturday’s sprint race, and finished sixth, although with the feeling that the result could have been better.

Carlos Sainz placed 8th after Verstappen’s accident, overtaking Raikkonen (who was coming up from 13th place) and Esteban Ocon at the start, and maintaining a duel with Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

In the second outing, he overtook Alonso and took advantage of Vettel’s spin with the Aston Martin, approaching Daniel Ricciardo. After the stops of most of his rivals, Sainz reached a second position “phantom” after the pitstop of Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, dreaming of the podium.

However, a bad Ferrari pit stop led Carlos behind Norris and Ricciardo again, ruining his work and the gap achieved in the first half of the race in Silverstone.

“Yes, well, that’s what racing has. There are days that it doesn’t touch. Today it hasn’t touched. First relative error of the whole year, even so, Charles’s podium. When I went in clean air, the pace of the car this has been demonstrated weekend. We should have been in front of the Mclarens, “he declared into the mics of DAZN F1.

“The team has made good pitstops all year. They are failures of the mechanism of the pistol that must be analyzed, but I insist: all the pitstops have been good this year and it was the first failure.”

“We planned to go out in front of Ricciardo, and to go out behind with a similar wheel, it was complicated,” added the Spanish driver in reference to the tough battle with the British team driver.

Then, Sainz got behind Ricciardo, 6th, and had him within DRS for many laps, but despite the blistering that the Australian suffered in his Pirelli, failed to get the overtaking.

Even with this, the rhythm of the Ferrari it looked really good during clean air laps, as the Madrid native chased Lando Norris as he opened the mattress with Ricciardo’s McLaren.

“It was a day to have finished in the top 5 and the weekend has been complicated for us, from qualifying to sprint. In the end we finished 6th. I would have finished later with a clean pitstop.”

“If the car behaves like today here, we could be in the top six in Budapest (at the next Hungarian GP).”

Finally, on the incident between Hamilton and Verstappen at the start of the race, he commented: “I have seen it. Race incident, I think. It is what it is.”

Matia Binotto, on the other hand, also coincided in the aspect of the rhythm of the Ferrari.

“Very unfortunate Carlos. We had a problem at his stop, but his speed in clean air was good,” said the Italian team boss.

