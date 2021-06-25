“It was a calm day; as it did not rain, we completed the program “

06/25/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, who marked the fifth time this Friday in the day of free practice for the Grand Prix of Styria, the eighth of the World Championship, declared at the Austrian Red Bull Ring that it was “a calm day” in which when the rain forecast was not met, he was able to complete “the program”.

“It was a quiet Friday for us. We all expected a free practice session in the rain, but the weather remained dry, so we were able to complete our program as normal,” explained the Asturian double world champion (2005 and 2006, with Renault, now Alpine), who was sixth in the first session and fifth in the second -in which the best times of the day were set-; and that, after two years away from Formula One, in the campaign of his return he occupies the eleventh place of the contest, with 17 points.

“The car felt good immediately in the first free practice and I think there is still more pace to come, since we have not quite put it all together yet,” explained Alonso, 39, owner of the 32 victories that Spain has at the time. throughout its history in Formula One and that it climbed 97 times to a podium in the premier class.

“That gives me confidence with a view to qualifying on Saturday, so I hope we have a competitive weekend,” explained the Spaniard from Alpine this Friday at the Red Bull Ring, where, before the first rehearsal, he had commented, in relaxed conversation with . that he is “happy” and has been having fun since he returned to Formula One.