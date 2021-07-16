“It was a ‘bumpy’ chrono due to traffic”

07/16/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Two-time Formula One world champion, who will start from eleventh this Saturday in the first qualifying through a sprint test of all the history of the premier class, he stated at Silverstone, home of the Great Britain Grand Prix, the tenth of the World Cup, that this Friday was “a ‘bumpy’ time trial due to traffic.”

“It has been a ‘bumpy’ chrono, in terms of traffic”, said the Asturian double world champion, who celebrated his two titles, in 2005 and 2006, with Renault, a team that is now called Alpine and with which he has returned to Formula One after two years absent from the premier motor category.

“In Q2 (second round) I think we had more pace to have entered Q3, but that’s part of the lessons we have to learn this year as a team,” explained Alonso, 39, owner of the 32 victories that Spain has throughout its history in F1. Two of them, at Silverstone: in 2006, with Renault; and five years later, aboard a Ferrari.

“Let’s see what we can do tomorrow,” said the Spaniard, who occupies the eleventh position in the contest, with twenty points.