06/06/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), which finished eighth this Sunday on Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the sixth of Formula One World Cup, manifested in the circuit of Baku, which “has been a bad race and a bad day” for his interests.

“I haven’t had a good day, from the start I did not have the ‘feeling’ of the whole weekend “, he commented Sainz, 26, who started fifth and finished eighth, mainly due to an error when blocking in the eighth of the twenty corners of the circuit that made him lose many positions.

“From the first start, as in the ‘pit stop’ and in the re-starts, the ‘feeling’ was not the best, but I already have something to focus on,” said the talented Madrid driver, who lamented his ” error in turn eight, when locking the wheels “.

“Whenever I had a cold tire I tended to block and lost confidence,” he explained. Sainz, which, by finishing second two Sundays ago in Monaco, signed the best result so far this year for Ferrari.

“It was a bad race and a bad day,” stressed the Spaniard of the most awarded team in the history of the race. Formula One, which after finishing eighth in Azerbaijan occupies the seventh position of the championship, with 42 points.

“The rhythm itself was not bad, but there have been three or four points during the race that have cost me the day, “he explained Sainz this Sunday in the former Soviet republic that bathes the Caspian Sea and surround the mountains of the Caucasus.

“The re-starts and the ‘feeling’ with the tire is what is costing me the most, at the moment,” he explained Sainz, which faces its seventh season in the Formula One, the first with the team of Maranello, which is third in the Builders World Cup, behind of Red bull and of Mercedes, with 94 points.