“It violates the most essential principles of education”

The PP had already warned it, and now it complies: the Lomloe, better known as the Celaá law, has appealed to the Constitutional Court, because it considers that “it violates the most essential principles, rights and freedoms in the educational field that the Constitution includes”, as they point out from the training. The Popular Party censures that the norm treats Castilian “as one more foreign language” in some autonomous communities and maintains that it also eliminates it as a vehicular language. This, they say, is a “breach” of the State’s obligation to protect the language.

The 90-page appeal challenges 16 articles (1, 8 bis, 10,12, 16, 17, 27, 28, 29, 50, 55 bis, 56, 78, 81 bis, 83 and 89) and two Additional Provisions (the Third and the Fourth) of the Celaá Law, because it is understood that they violate the Spanish Constitution. In the appeal presented by the PP it is criticized that in certain autonomous communities with a co-official language, Castilian is treated “as a language that is not its own, foreign, foreign, forced or imposed that must be learned or studied as one more foreign language “.

“The ablation of the vehicular character of Spanish in education supposes a breach of the State’s obligation to guarantee such character of the official language of Spain in the educational field, “says the appeal. In addition, this movement prevents students from” using Spanish as a vehicular, normal and natural language. “

The rule is also appealed to “protect special and concerted education” because, they add, the preference of parents for their children to be enrolled in special education centers is not given priority, “because they understand that this will better favor labor, social and family integration.” Regarding the concerted, the PP considers that the Celaá law endangers the future because it establishes the “prohibition of receiving any type of contribution” for these centers.

The appeal of the PP adds that the Celaá law “completely deletes the taking into account of the existing complementary offer of public centers and private concerted and social demand “, channeling it primarily through public centers and leaving to the concerted and the will of the families” a subsidiary, subordinate and expendable function. “

The party harshly criticizes the maneuver of the Sánchez government. “The State is not entirely free to design and program a specific public educational system, but must do so by preserving, promoting and enabling the full recognition and exercise of all facets and contents of the fundamental right to education “, included in the appeal.

Likewise, the PP considers that there are other aspects of the norm “that are unconstitutional not because of what they say but because of what they omit, such as the inclusion of the subject of religion in the organization of the different educational stages.”

The PP also clarifies before the Constitutional that education differentiated by sex “is not a pedagogical system that pursue, promote, protect, justify or inculcate any conception of inequality between men and women“, and” multiple examples of this teaching in different countries are pointed out. “Finally, the popular ones also position themselves against the process of approval of the norm, without consensus with the educational community, according to the ruling.

“This law creates three main problems: freedom, unity of the system and its quality“Pablo Casado explained after filing the appeal, before reiterating his party’s position.” We want to guarantee freedom of choice for parents. This law puts at risk that children with disabilities can access special education. “In this sense, it has censured the steps taken by the Executive.” This Government has not agreed with the educational community, has not requested a report from the Council of State and it has been processed in a state of alarm, “recalled the opposition leader.