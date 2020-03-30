Nicolas Baldeck is a French enthusiast of paragliding. But he’s been making a name for himself these past few days for his remarkable presence at CES 2020, the high tech mass of Las Vegas.

Indeed, he presented a connected potato that did not go unnoticed. Many are those who saw behind this eccentric project a way of making fun of the organization of the CES, its abuses and its innovations sometimes not very interesting but which make the buzz each year … Nicolas Baldeck, him, assures that it is not a hoax but a functional product.

But what is the innovation with this potato, you ask yourself? Its designer called the project “Potato” and uses the electricity contained in the tuber to power a Bluetooth antenna and an electronic card that makes it a potato … connected. Nicolas Baldeck also offers an application that allows you to know in real time the good health of the potato. This delusional invention currently costs 29 dollars (35 €) instead of 49 (44 €).

Before going to Las Vegas, the French entrepreneur had prefaced his innovation with the description: “In this envelope hides one of the most disruptive innovations of # CES2020”.

And a more official statement said: “Potato decodes the language of the potato and can translate it over a Bluetooth connection.”

Many must wonder how Nicolas Baldeck was able to secure his place at the prestigious CES fair. Asked by BFM TV, he explains: “I simply explained how Potato was a connected object coupled with a personal assistant, able to use both artificial intelligence and the cloud”. If he won his bet, the Frenchman had to put a price on it for the flight to Vegas, his place in a stand and accommodation there … In the end, his trip would have cost him 4,000 dollars (or 3,600 euros).