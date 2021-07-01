It transcends that Luis Miguel would be hospitalized and this would be the reason



Luis Miguel suffers a broken shoulder and is hospitalized, they say.

Photo: Steven Lawton / .

It is true that Luis Miguel He is one of the most beloved artists on an international level and the fact that he stays away from the media and social networks increases the curiosity to know what is happening in these moments of his life.

Recently, the magazine TVNotas announced that he is supposedly going through an emotional crisis, he is afraid of catching Covid-19 and for this reason he is isolated in a hotel in Acapulco, in Mexico, where he takes even exaggerated health measures, but now Other rumors have emerged suggesting that he would be hospitalized.

According to the gossip account on Instagram, called Chamoninc3, he assures that the singer has a broken shoulder, which caused him to have to be transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

“I pass a gossip to them, they said that Luis Miguel was in Beverly Hills, well no! I inform you that He is admitted to the ‘Aqua hospital in Acapulco Guerrero’ because he has a fractured shoulder”, States the account.

Within this alleged information it was also detailed that the famous 51-year-old would be asking for special treatment and the type of food he requires was even informed.

“They say that he is a super clown, that when they ask him what he wants to eat and he answers that ‘flank steak tacos’ or that they ask him for food from certain restaurants and that when he has to study, he almost cries,” they described.

The profile does not issue any source that could confirm this version or explain how is it that LuisMi ended up damaging that part of his body, but the supportive comments from his fans did not wait under said publication.

In this regard, the truth is that the singer or his team is not expected to comment on this news, since they have not used social networks for a long time to share any type of information.