It took Bugatti almost five years to build 300 Chiron units

The Bugatti Chiron has been built by hand in the town of Molsheim, France, since the end of 2016. With a production limited to 500 copies –50 more than the Veyron – it is noteworthy that the company took almost five years to deliver the 60% of production. The unit that illustrates this entry is the number 300, and it is a lovely Chiron Pur Sport black, a shade known as “Nocturne” in the Bugatti language.

Like each and every Chiron that has been – and will be – built, the 300 is a unique build customized by and for its owner; Remember for example the Bugatti Divo ‘Lady Bug’ with that amazing paint pattern scheme that took 18 months to complete. In this case, in line with the black exterior, other details have been added in “Gray Carbon”, a color present in the horseshoe grille, the windscreen wipers and the spoiler, with a “Gun Powder” tone for the C of the profile and the edge of the taillights.

Once on board, the dark and intimidating hues return. For the leather and Alcantara upholstery, the owner of this Chiron opted for the “Beluga Black” shade, while the seams are dyed “Rafale Gray” to complement the exterior. Also, the optional panoramic roof “Sky View” brings two large glass surfaces to this Chiron Pur Sport. On the other hand, you can admire the tribute to the younger brother of Ettore Bugatti, Rembrandt, through the drawing of the dancing elephant on both headrests.

“Bugatti is synonymous with the most extraordinary, powerful and elegant hypercars in the world. With the 300th vehicle produced, we are once again demonstrating our competence in quality and customization ”, he says Stephan winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “We guarantee that the Chiron Pur Sport will bring pleasure to customers. In addition to its incredible driving performance, it combines the highest engineering and design skills, as well as excellent craftsmanship ”, adds the German manager of the Volkswagen Group.

Under the skin, it is essentially the same as any other Chiron. Behind the seats is the ubiquitous engine 8.0-liter W16 adorned with four turbochargers. This block generates more than respectable 1,500 hp of power and 1,600 Nm of torque, which are delivered to all four wheels by means of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Chiron Pur Sport is also designed to offer better handling and therefore uses shorter gear ratios and reduces the weight by 50 kilos compared to the standard Chiron.

Source: Bugatti

Photo gallery:

Photos