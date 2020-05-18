Share

Director Denis Villeneuve reveals that the new DUNE worm designs took a year to perfect, as they thought of every little detail.

Thanks to movies like The arrival (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017), director Denis Villeneuve has demonstrated his ability with the science fiction genre. But now he faces a new challenge, as he is adapting Frank Herbert’s famous novel. To do this, it is planning everything down to the last detail and now we know that it took a whole year to create the DUNE worm.

The film is slated for a release date of December 18, 2020 and features an impressive cast full of stars. The first images from the film are now being released, giving fans their first glimpse of characters like Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Chani (Zendaya) and Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac).

Without forgetting that it will divide the film in two, in order to better recreate this story.

Villeneuve explained a part of the film that received a lot of attention: The Shai-Hulud. The DUNE worms that appear on the desert planet of Arrakis. “We talked about every little detail that such a beast would make possible, from the texture of the skin, to the way it opens its mouth, to the system for eating its food in the sand,” Villeneuve revealed. “It was a year of work to design and find the perfect shape so that it seemed prehistoric enough.”

Thanks to the great work they are doing, DUNE is one of the most anticipated science fiction movies in recent years. But … will it succeed? The biggest problem is that it is aimed at a very specialized audience. In addition, remember that Blade Runner 2049 only raised $ 259 million, falling well below expectations. So hopefully the great recreation of the DUNE worms will bring a lot of people to the movies.

Share