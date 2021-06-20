It took 7 decades for the Chamber of Deputies to materialize gender parity

MEXICO CITY. The Chamber of Deputies materialized gender parity in its composition and operation, since almost seven decades after Aurora Jiménez de Palacios was elected as the first deputy, in the current LXIV Legislature there are 241 women who have promoted various causes in favor of this sector of the population.

Since 1952, in the XLII Legislature, more and more spaces have been opened for citizens to have greater representation in this Chamber, through its governing bodies, commissions and administrative areas.

It may interest you: Deputies approve gender parity in public office

In the LXIV Legislature of Gender Parity, it is noted that in two of the three years in office, the Board of Directors has been headed by a woman: currently, Deputy Dulce María Sauri Riancho, and in the second year, Deputy Laura Angélica Rojas Hernandez.

Regarding the commissions, it stands out that 20 of 46 are chaired by deputies, such as Constitutional Points, Finance and Public Credit, Gender Equality, Education, Health, Public Safety, Justice, Navy, Rights of Children and Adolescents, Youth and Sexual Diversity, Indigenous Peoples, Migratory Issues, Attention to Vulnerable Groups, Sports, and Science, Technology and Innovation, among others.

This has been reflected in the daily functioning of the Chamber of Deputies, as well as in legal reforms and actions in favor of the country’s women.

Thus, throughout the LXIV Legislature, constitutional changes have been made to guarantee equality between women and men, close the wage gap and guarantee parity in public institutions.

Similarly, legislation has been enacted to classify digital and media violence and violation of sexual privacy, with reforms to the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence and the Federal Criminal Code.

In this sense, the Chamber of Deputies reaffirms its commitment to female citizens, so that until the conclusion of the Legislature it will continue to promote issues that favor girls, youth and women.

* jci