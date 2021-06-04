“It took 3 hours to cover Belinda’s tattoo,” reveals tattoo artist Lupillo Rivera – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Although Lupillo Rivera assured that the tattoo that was made in honor of Belinda would not be erased because he gave him his word as a gentleman, he changed his mind.

Antonio Morales, Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo artist, confirmed that a few days ago he removed the face of Christian Nodal’s current fiancée from the singer.

In statements to Venga La Alegría, the tattoo artist said he had given Lupillo Rivera options to cover the face of his girlfriend and that was reflected on his left arm.

“We opted to cover it with a figure in black,” said Antonio Morales, resisting to reveal which figure replaces Belinda’s face.

“Specifically, I can’t say how it turned out and what I tattooed on him, because I think he wants to get that exclusive out in due time,” said the tattoo artist from the state of Jalisco.

He also assured that it was not difficult for him to cover the tattoo even though it took 3 hours because he took several breaks.

At what point did Lupillo Rivera decide to remove a tattoo in honor of Belinda?

According to tattoo artist Antonio Morales, covering the tattoo in honor of Belinda was a decision that Lupillo Rivera made with his girlfriend Giselle.

The brother of the deceased Jenni Rivera decided after getting engaged to Giselle, a few days after her death.

“A couple of days passed, we were in mourning and there, reunited as a family, they decided that it was time to cover the tattoo,” said the tattoo artist.

Finally, he reveals that curiously he met Lupillo Rivera at the funeral of Giselle’s father, the man who turned out to be his girlfriend’s uncle.

On the other hand, while Lupillo Rivera takes his time to talk about Belinda’s tattoo, who he claimed was his great love, the singer continues to be the target of ridicule.

