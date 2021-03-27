Related news

The investment in gold turned into a fever at the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, bitcoin seems to have taken over as a safe haven in many wallets. A turnaround that Tomás Epeldegui, director of Degussa Precious Metals, recommends prudence since “it takes 20 times more capital to move gold than bitcoin.”

In the opinion of Epeldegui it is not so much about a real fight between assets, but has indicated that “they are complementary”. So much so that he has stressed that “If bitcoin is incorporated into a portfolio, it is also advisable to incorporate the same weight in gold”. This was stated during his speech at the Symposium of the Observatory of Finance. A meeting organized by Invertia on its first anniversary within EL ESPAÑOL, which this week has brought together the main players in the financial sector.

Based on the figures that are currently handled in the markets, the director for Spain of Degussa has drawn attention to the fact that “while it would take $ 2 billion to move 1% of all gold in the world, 95 million would be enough to move 1% of the bitcoins. “And without forgetting that, although both assets have a finite volume, the rate of mining of the cryptocurrency is today much higher.

Better in small parts

Despite the ups and downs that gold suffered in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis, when many investors had to undo positions to provide liquidity guarantees For other assets in his portfolio, Epeldegui noted that the metal “is much less volatile and much less speculative.” In this tone of speech it has been asked “what reasons does the investor have to buy bitcoin beyond gaining profitability”.

The precious metals investment firm’s recommendation is allocate between 5% and 10% of the portfolio to physical gold. A premise to which its director adds recurring acquisitions “to structurally diversify any assets” and “diversify in the size of the pieces”.

The latter is the formula that he prescribes as a way to “have liquidity when we need it, without having to make a large divestment”. In this sense, he has pointed out that a common mistake is usually trying to maximize profitability by price in the purchase, which leads to heavier parts.

Although Epeldegui has avoided setting a target price for gold, he has indicated that it will continue to accompany the rise in its price “the huge amount of money that central banks have been throwing.” Especially if, as is being predicted, it occurs an increase in inflation that “will reduce the purchasing power of money in circulation”.

Beyond gold

Some forecasts that the expert has formulated after the gold has accumulated a return of 14% in the 2020 of the pandemic, the year in which it hit all-time highs. A performance that the expert has described as “excellent as the rest of the assets performed”.

However, not everything is gold and also has drawn “very good expectations” for silver, especially for its role as an industrial metal in addition to investment. In this sense, this raw material “is a very important component within the automotive sector and more so in electric cars”, in addition to technology and photovoltaic energy, for which the energy transition plans foresee a strong emergence in the coming months and years.

With all these premises, Epeldegui explained that “more and more institutional investors they are incorporating gold into their portfolios. “Something that has been seen in the still recent presentations of investment perspectives and strategies held by many managers and banks at the beginning of this 2021.