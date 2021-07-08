“It sure will be a good year”

07/07/2021 at 7:42 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Keidi Bare, one of Vicente Moreno’s vital men and who is much loved by the Espanyol fans despite having only been at the club for a year, was in charge of opening the course at the press conference. Yes OK David Lopez He has already spoken about what the return to First implies in statements to the club, today the Albanian midfielder appeared before the media. For him, playing in the Spanish elite “is a dream & rdquor; and added that “I am sure we are going to have a good year & rdquor;.

After his great season in Segunda, Bare will be able to experience his debut in Primera at 23 years old, about to turn 24. “I am very happy and even more so for doing it now with Espanyol, who have given me everything. For a long time I had a dream and I have achieved it, but not by myself. Thanks to the coaching staff and the players we have made it possible. Now we have to do things well to be at a very high level in Primera & rdquor ;, he assured.

He insisted several times on “Do the job well & rdquor;, both now and throughout the year. He has returned from vacation more than plugged in, and that he started them a little later due to his last commitments with Albania. “I don’t doubt it & rdquor;, he snapped laconically when asked if the team would do a good job in his return to LaLiga Santander.

“Espanyol is a First team and we have all had a bad time, but we have learned that we have to fight to be as high as possible. We must continue with the same humility and enthusiasm. First is something very beautiful and very difficult & rdquor;added Keidi Bare, who also had words for the Blue and White fans.

“The fans are player number 12. We have had a very difficult year without them and I have a lot to gain from seeing my fans on the pitch. They will help us a lot and we will feel safe. We are sure to have a good year with them & rdquor ;, he indicated. Regarding the possible and / or greater competition that he may have now after the promotion, the Albanian midfielder was clear and sincere: “It is normal, If there is no competition in a team, things do not work out 100%. You have to have competition. I will work as always to play and help the team & rdquor ;.