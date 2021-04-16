Carlota Corredera has spoken about the message that Rocío Flores has sent this Friday to Rocío Carrasco from The Ana Rosa program. The young woman, who supports her father, Antonio David Flores, assures that feels on the brink of collapse and that this Thursday he called his mother twice by phone.

“There are many things that are not like that and that is the reality. I know my mother perfectly, better than anyone, and I know better than anyone what I have experienced in my mother’s house. I know my father perfectly and I know better than anyone what I have experienced in my father’s house. In my house, never in my life has hatred for my mother been created, never in my life, never, “said Flores.

In this way, and with a lump in her throat, Rocío Jurado’s granddaughter has addressed her mother: “I called her again yesterday, twice. Mom, no one has taken your children from you. Your children are here, your daughter and your son. Pick up the phone, call us, talk to us, sit down with us. Put all this aside, talk to us at home, let’s clear things up. “

The doubts of Carlota Corredera

The young woman’s words have caused a stir Among the followers of the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, as well as they have also surprised the audience on the Telecinco sets. That is why Corredera has expressed, without mincing words, its doubts about the disturbing position of the new collaborator of the Ana Rosa Quintana space.

“It strikes me that she does not consider anything and that nothing is questioned because he has said that the limits are being crossed, but that nothing that is true is being told, “reflected the host of Save me, who, next Wednesday, will sit live in front of Rocío Carrasco.

“Nothing has been questioned, no question has been asked, she says that she knows what she has lived in her father and mother’s house, she has not said I have questions to ask you or I want you to explain things to me that do not fit me, she has said that it is not true “, has valued the journalist on the set, where he has launched a last opinion:” I do not know if he knows that his father he was six months without signing joint custody, It strikes me that nothing is questioned. “