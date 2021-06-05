“It shows under the concept of chivalry”

(Photo:)

Isaías Lafuente, a journalist for Cadena SER and a regular contributor to the La Ventana program, has shown his outrage at what happened this Thursday in Ceuta during a press conference by the president of the PP, Pablo Casado.

In said press conference, held outdoors, it was possible to hear how PP supporters booed and insulted two journalists, one from Telecinco and the other from RTVE, for asking Casado about the accusation of María Dolores de Cospedal, former secretary general of the party, for ‘Operation Kitchen’.

Far from reprimanding those who booed, in his first response, Casado said he “agreed with these gentlemen” who had booed the journalists.

Something that Lafuente did not like at all, who has shown on his Twitter account his outrage at what happened: “When journalists who ask a politician are booed and he says he agrees” with those gentlemen, “he demonstrates under the concept of the chivalry and a contempt for the press that requires apologies, not cheap explanations ”.

A tweet that has gone viral in just 24 hours, with more than 2,000 ‘likes’ and dozens of comments.

