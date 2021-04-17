It seems that William Levy is not willing to let them think that Elizabeth Gutiérrez is single

About some months ago William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez they have kept their distance on social media. They don’t like each other and until recently they didn’t appear on each other’s Instagram stories either. This came to an end after the Latin AMAs gala. The actor uploaded several videos to his official account of the dinner that he enjoyed with Gaby Espino, Claudia Zuleta and Elizbeth Gutiérrez, among others. All of them enjoying a pleasant, intimate evening with friends. In the stories the actor mentioned all the previous ones including the mother of his children. He did not appear next to her, but it is understood that it was his date of the night.

Some believe that this has been a clear message that Elizabeth Gutiérrez is not a single woman. Probably the actor’s reaction is due to the fact that given his distance there are those who can interpret that the Mexican is not a committed woman, they might think that William Levy is now their past, but not their present and future. And it is that there are several people interested in this beautiful actress, and until a few days ago it was possible to intuit that the singer Pablo Portillo was one of these.

She seems to have never reacted to the comments of the sexy Mexican singer, actor and driver, but there are those who would like to see Elizabeth happy and rebuilding her life with another man, since they believe that between her and Levy there is nothing more than a friendship relationship, and that their close coexistence is nothing more than for their children.

Both William and Elizabeth avoid talking about each other. For this reason, no one knows for sure what is happening between them, more than they and their relatives. However, these videos of the dinner after the Latin AMAs have suggested that the protagonist of “Café con Aroma de Mujer” is trying to send a clear message. And this could be that Elizabeth is not single, and that he is still the sole owner of her heart.

Speculation is the order of the day with this couple. And much seems to be uncertain.

The last publication of Elizabeth Gutiérrez with William Levy on her Instagram is from August 10, 2020, practically eight months ago. And in it they posed as a family, not necessarily as a couple.

The last photograph of Elizabeth with William, posing just the two of them in an affectionate way, is from August 31, 2019.

As for William, the last publication of the actor with Elizabeth, in which they seemed to still be a couple corresponds to September 3, 2018.

It should be noted that despite the actor’s publication on his social networks, Elizabeth still does not share an image with the father of her children. Could it be that they are just friends now?

Elizabeth Gutiérrez seduces with a dress that leaves her back bare and the singer Pablo Portillo liked what he saw