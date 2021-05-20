05/21/2021 at 12:32 AM CEST

FC Barcelona has qualified with enormous authority for the Final Four of the Champions League thanks to his victory this Thursday at the Palau against Meshkov Brest by 40-28 after the 29-33 for which he had won last week in the first leg.

It was an emotional encounter, since it involved the farewell to the Palau in Europe by Xavi Pascual after more than 12 years on the bench since taking over from Manolo Cadenas in February 2009. In the same situation was Cédric Sorhaindo (he will play for Dinamo Bucharest), captain before the injury of a Raúl Entrerríos who he will retire after the Tokyo Games.

“It was a special match, because after so many years play the last game at the Palau Blaugrana in the Champions League has brought many memories and emotions to my head, “commented a ‘Pasqui’ who was moved by the thunderous ovation that the public gave him when his name was announced over the public address system.

The coach stressed the importance of “a new qualification for the Final Four” and regretted how little value some of them. “We have achieved something very difficult and It seems that we have not done anything, “he emphasized the exporter.

“We had an extraordinary first half both in attack and defense. At first we had some lapses in concentration, but then we adjusted and from there the team has been fantastic“continued the Catalan.

“I am very satisfied with the work we have done and for me it was a special meeting as they will be the last two of Liga Asobal that we have left at the Palau, which will be my last two on the team bench … but that’s it, life goes on, “he concluded excitedly.

The players speak

The goal Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas stressed the importance of a new ticket for Cologne. “We are not aware of what we are doing. We have worked every day to maintain this dynamic and be here. Our way of playing is very attractive and we really enjoy running. We have played a complete game, “said the Toledo.

“This season we have not been able to enjoy the public for ten months. That there are people in the Palau It is very important for us. We have continued running and fighting for them more than for ourselves despite the fact that victory was assured, “added Gonzalo.

Dika Mem will come to the top to the Final Four. “Every year we say yes and it is difficult to win the Champions League, but I trust one hundred percent in my team. I am sure that we are going to leave everything and see what happens next, “explained the Frenchman.

The side does not forget the comment of the Meshkov Brest, who claimed to have booked the tickets for the Lanxess Arena. “We have talked about that comment that they already had the tickets for the Final Four. We have to respect the rivals, we always do it and we have taken it even more eagerly for that,” recognized one of the best ‘front line’ of the planet.

By last, the pivot Ludovic Fàbregas stressed that the team “is back in the Final Four, which was the goal. We have done a great job and now we have to continue with the challenges and try to win the club’s tenth Champions League. The team is very well, in good shape and in good dynamics, “the Frenchman emphasized.

“Nobody wants to be a favorite. Maybe we are for the people, but the title is won on the track. We have to think only about the semifinal and the other challenges we will have before, finishing undefeated in the Asobal League and winning the Asobal Cup, “added the ‘fourth captain’ of Barça.