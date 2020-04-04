While the Foreign Ministry focuses its rescue on those who are in Cuba and Peru, where the situation “is really complicated” – admit from the Government – the despair of those in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Thailand, India and New Zealand grows, among other countries, due to the lack of official response.

“Why are we not a priority for the Government?” he asked himself Lucas Blenda, who is part of the 600 isolated Argentines in Ecuador who have been unable to return to Argentina since March 15, which was when they canceled all flights in Quito.

Organized in a WhatsApp group, they share information, stories and even encourage each other in the face of adversity. None of them find it easy and even more so for those with serious health problems. Agustina Llobera is one of them. It is immunosuppressed, suffers from Cronh’s disease (chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract) and you’re about to run out of medicine.

“I am on oral and intravenous treatment, I do not have many defenses. Luckily I brought pills for one more week but they run out this Saturday. In mid-April, I should resume intravenous treatment and doing it here would be dangerous because it requires ambulatory hospitalization, ”said the young woman, who has already contacted the Embassy, ​​her prepaid, assistance to the Ecuadorian traveler and foundation to try to get the pills. . “I get up and go to bed thinking about the same thing. I’m trying to stay calm but all this takes away what little energy I have left ”he lamented.

Ayelén Pagliaro he finds no comfort either. Her mother suffered a heart attack last week and is in intensive care at a clinic in Buenos Aires. “He was fine, he had no cardiac history. On March 30 my sister called me to tell me and the world fell apart. All I want is to be with my family and hug my mom very tight. I die if something happens to him and I can’t be there ”he related. “We need them to listen to us and not abandon us. The health system here is collapsed and the Embassy is not moving to help us, “he warned.

Faced with these claims, the Foreign Ministry admitted Infobae that “in countries where there are no direct flights by Aerolineas Argentina, the operation is complicated because they must respect the restrictions of each place”. However, he acknowledged that “the Government is paying special attention to what is happening in Ecuador, where the pandemic is overflowing.” In his plans is the implementation of a “financial assistance program for those who are there.”

In Thailand there are around 400 Argentines, without adding to the people who were stranded in countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Burma or Laos. “Since these countries do not have important international routes, they needed to enter Thailand, which closed its borders at the end of March. Some are in a more critical situation as they were trapped on remote islands and have no chance of returning to the mainland. “, graphic Federico Wechsler, who became the spokesperson for this Southeast Asian group.

“The Argentine Government is very focused on repatriating people who are within the routes they drive. We are not even covered in a remote assistance plan. No one said they intended to come for us, nor did they mention us. It seems that we do not exist ”, he was outraged.

Stranded in Thailand had a return ticket between the end of March and April 10. The last hope of return was frustrated on March 30 when he was told in Bangkok that the Ethiopian flight to Buenos Aires was not going to leave because when stopping in São Paulo, he could not assure that they would be allowed to enter Argentina from there . Because the border is closed, the airline is not authorized to leave its passengers in transit.

“We were ready to go down in San Pablo and try some land crossing, wait at the airport for an official to change his mind, or even stay a few days in São Paulo waiting for better news, “recalled Wachsler.

Nowadays, the possibilities of return are more distant than ever since the Embassy the only thing he proposed was to hire a charter flight to take them back but at a price impossible to pay. “He is in discussions with Ethipian for a private flight and they asked us $ 2,000 per ticket, but it is inaccessible ”, he said.

In Costa Rica, those affected reach 300 and all appeal to the “good will” of the national authorities to arbitrate the necessary means and allow them to return to the country. They organized into an Instagram group where they tried to establish priorities in order to facilitate rescue efforts for the Foreign Ministry. There are older adults, people with chronic illnesses and treatments, and marriages with minor children.

Pablo and Jimena They are doing the mandatory quarantine with their 5 and 10 year old daughters and they are some of those who tell their story in a short video on that social network. They canceled the flight scheduled for March 20 and from there the ordeal began. “They didn’t even give us the possibility to make modifications to the same passenger. They also did not allow us to buy from another airline because they had all stopped selling. We are in a situation of total bewilderment because the Embassy does not give us an answer and we see that the Argentine borders are closing more and more every day ”, they counted.

And to all of them, is added the particular situation of the 2,200 compatriots who traveled to work to the four ski centers of the Principality of Andorra (Spain) and were left without work due to the closure of the complexes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diego Romero, who worked as a cook at Grandvalira, was frustrated on his return on two occasions. The first was when the Iberia flight scheduled for April 19 was canceled and the second was when Argentina rejected the entry of a plane made available by the governments of Andorra and France so that the so-called “temporary workers” could leave the principality on 5th of April.

“It causes us some discomfort and anger that Argentina does not open the doors to return to our country when there are other countries that are moving several chips so that we can return home,” said the young man.

Most of these Argentine workers arrived in November and planned to stay until April 15, which is when the winter season ends. Unlike Diego, which was his first experience, Liliana – who prefers to keep her surname in reserve – she has been doing it for 13 years with her husband. He as a ski instructor and she as an administrator in the Vallnord complex.

“All the ski centers in Andorra closed on March 13, so the local government issued a statement informing us that we could join an Air France flight that was leaving on April 5. He took over 50% of the ticket and logistics to get to Paris and we only had to pay 300 euros. They hired 8 buses to take us to Toulouse and then cross to Paris, to fly from there to Ezeiza. But due to the refusal of the Argentine government to receive us, they had to cancel everything. They took away my freedom, the right to enter my country. In my life I had experienced it “, the woman complained.

For Chancery, “in Andorra a new stranding profile appeared, which is the one that was working and was unemployed” They understand that their situation is not so delicate and that at least they have the money they could raise after having spent the season there. “We will deal with them too, but now there are other priorities like Ecuador“They told this medium.

Meanwhile, the “crisis cabinet” of that portfolio continues to collect claims and requests for help to prepare a map of priorities and decide whether to resolve them -or not- at the expense and order of the National State.