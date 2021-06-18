“It seems that we are competitive here”

06/18/2021

On at 20:11 CEST

Fernando Alonso he pointed to the French GP as the likely turning point for Alpine and for him this season as well. And seen what he saw this Friday, he was not wrong. The urban circuits have been left behind and on his return to a conventional track like Paul Ricard, the Asturian has shone with his own light. And not only him. His teammate Esteban Ocon also confirmed the good expectations of the A521 at the French Grand Prix. Alonso, fourth and four tenths from Verstappen’s fastest time and Ocon, sixth, eight tenths behind, know that this Saturday in qualifying, everything can change, but for now the Spaniard celebrates the performance of his car.

“We have faced quite difficult conditions today, with strong winds and high temperatures on the track, but I think we can be quite satisfied with what we have achieved in practice this Friday,” he summarized Fernando, who has completed 46 laps of the French circuit. In Free 1 (7th) he only used the Pirelli softs, while in FP2 he also mounted the hardest compound and registered the absolute best sector 2.

“We have tested some parts in FP1 and then we followed our program for the afternoon in FP2 with decent mileage. We will go through all our data now and tonight, but so far I think we look quite competitive here so we will see how we fare. tomorrow “, has concluded Alonso.

For its part, Davide BrivioAlpine’s race director commented that “we had a busy practice schedule, but well resolved by the team. The two drivers did a great job in both sessions and, looking at the timesheets, we are among the best. This circuit is different from the last two we have visited, maybe it suits our car a little more. It is a promising start and we will continue to concentrate on the work we have to do this weekend. That starts with free practice 3 on Saturday , where we will try to prepare for qualifying and make sure we continue with today’s performance. “