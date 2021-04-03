“It seems that there are several pilots who are from our team”

04/03/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

Nil Banos

Jaume Masià continues to be one of the strongest and most consistent at the Losail International Circuit. Neither the complicated weather nor track conditions managed to stop the Algemesí rider who took pole position in Moto3. A lot of wind throughout the day and a lot of dust deposited on the Qatari asphalt.

After his victory last Sunday, Masià wants more. He showed it in a not easy Q2 for Moto3 riders. Already in the closed park and with the privileged position in his pocket, the Valencian pointed out that he had been “a complicated turn” the one with which he took pole position.

The ‘5’ of the Red Bull KTM Ajo ended up taking advantage of being running behind Tatsuki Suzuki and Stefano Nepa. It was not the strategy set at the beginning, but it adapted to that situation on the track. “We had a team strategy in mind, but it seems that there are several riders who are from our team and who want to join it. I started quite well on this last lap launched. I had the slipstream that helped me a lot on the last lap. straight and nothing, very happy. Tomorrow more “commented the young Valencian driver.

