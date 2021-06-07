It seems that the younger brother of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be an ID.4

The electrification of the automotive sector it is causing strange bed pairs to occur. The alliances and its derivatives are a path that is being exploited by practically all the manufacturers that make up the sector. One of the most striking, and important, is the one they have starred in Ford and the Volkswagen Group. Above all, because there are areas, such as the industrial vehicle branch, in which they have been fighting for years with unusual fierceness.

Not surprisingly, both builders hope to benefit from this partnership. From the outset, it seems that the Yankee firm is the one that will obtain the most revenue, especially since it will have access to MEB platform of the Bavarians. Precisely here is the key for you to expand your electricity offer in Europe. The next model would already be on the way and its debut would take place in months. But it is that he would already have a brother in the market.

Ford will take the MEB base of the Volkswagen ID.4 and give a touch of design to the Yankee taste

Apparently, everything points to the Next electric model that Ford launches in Europe will be an SUV. For its development it will not use a derivation of the platform that gives life to the Mach-E. In this case, it will use its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.4. And you may wonder why choose the ID.4 when the ID.3 is the same car and, in theory, they have the same technical approach? Well, because although it may not seem like it, the base of both is adapted to each segment.

This choice, as you can guess, is made conscientiously. As we have already told, the ID.4 has a wide variety of battery capacities, powers and transmission designs. This offer is more generous than ID.3 and will therefore reach a greater number of potential customers. However, Ford officials have been quick to indicate that the design of this new SUV will be one hundred percent Yankee. That is, it will not be a remarking.

Ford of Europe’s electric plans spark a wave of rumors

According statements by Stuart Rowley, responsible for Ford Europe, to Autocar …

«Ford is the only American brand in Europe now and that’s a unique position that we can build on. A lot of people are drawn to some of those features and only Ford can bring products like that to market. “

This statement is not entirely correct, since Jeep is one of the American firms with the greatest projection in Europe. In addition, the plans that Stellantis has for her are as ambitious, or more, than those of Ford herself. Be that as it may, everything points to This new electric SUV from Ford will see the light of day in mid-2022 and it will land in the dealerships of the brand by 2023. Therefore, there is not much left to have new data.

Source – Coach