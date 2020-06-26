Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

At E3 last year, Bethesda took us on a nostalgic journey by announcing that Commander Keen would be back with a new installment starring the protagonist’s children. If the project for iOS and Android had you excited, you should know that there are reasons to believe that it was canceled.

It all started with a tweet from Nitomatta, a Twitter user who assured that the project would not continue with its development. It should be mentioned that he was satisfied with the information he shared, assuring that it was « good news ».

Good news, the Commander Keen mobile game has been officially canceled. It seems that ZeniMax Online Studios realized what a terrible idea it was and erased almost any trace of it from social media. (…) Sorry if I sounded rude to the people who worked on the game. Art is probably the best thing that came out of it, but it really should never have existed. Keen deserved better, ”explained the user.

There was almost no trace of the new Commander Keen on the Internet

While Nitomatta’s statements pointed to the cancellation, what convention many believe that it was actually canceled is that there is almost no trace of the game on the Internet.

What we mean is that the official site of the game now takes you to the Bethesda page. In addition, official articles on the game and videos of the project were privately posted by the Bethesda Softworks team.

That said, the only thing left of Commander Keen is its Google Play page, but it is not possible to download it. Keep in mind that this project had a previous premiere in some regions, which was never extended.

It is worth mentioning that Commander Keen has very negative reactions on Google Play. Its rating is 1.9 / 5 and in the comments we can see several complaints about the project.

At the moment, Bethesda Softworks has not commented on the alleged cancellation of Commander Keen. We will keep an eye out and inform you when we have more information.

