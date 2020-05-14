MADRID, May 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

This Wednesday May 13 returns to Antena 3 ‘Pasapalabra’, the iconic contest returns to the channel where it was originally broadcast between 2000 and 2006. It will do so with a special prime time program that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its first broadcast. “Come back with the same spirit, the same team, the same tests, only the presenter changes, which will be Roberto Leal“declares Carmen Ferreiro, director of entertainment at Atresmedia.

“If anything defines the return of ‘Pasapalabra’ to Antena 3, it is the continuity in its team, since it will be the same one that has been developing it in the last ten years, now under the umbrella of Atresmedia Studios“, adds Ferreiro, in a virtual press conference.

“The most innovative change will be Roberto Leal“adds the director of entertainment, which ensures that the presenter” has adapted very well to the format. “It seems like he had been driving it for ten years too“he comments. The program landed on Antena 3 in 2000 with Silvia Jato as presenter, being replaced on some occasions by Constantino Romero. In his last stage on the channel, it was Jaime Cantizano who played host. Between 2006 and 2019, ‘Pasapalabra ‘has been at Telecinco, with Christian Gálvez as presenter.

“I feel like I’m coming home. Now the challenge is to live up to it, When you face a new program there are many mechanics to learn, but I think the key is to enjoy it and we have achieved that“says Roberto Leal, who also believes that the spirit of the program remains.”The essence of the contest can be seen, although on a new set and adapted to current reality“, Explain.

PREMIERE IN TIMES OF CORONAVIRUSES

The program began to be recorded in full alarm due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the complications, it has been able to develop without problems. “It has been a challenge to face the program with the current situation. We have not carried out the contest despite the circumstances, but about them. We have done it safeguarding all the security measures that the health authorities have been marking us“declares Jorge Pérez Vega, executive producer of the program.

“We have taken the necessary precautions, applying protective measures such as masks, hydrogel, marking the safety distances between the contestants, the presenter and the guests, we have taken everyone’s temperature before entering the facilities, we have created a safe environment“he continues detailing.

Ferreiro wanted to highlight the changes, he had to undergo the format to adapt to the new normal caused by the coronavirus. “We have had to expand the tables, we have had to do without the audience present on the set. We hope to recover both the usual length of the tables and the presence of the public when the health authorities say it is possible, “he says.

‘Pasapalabra’ will occupy the strip that usually has another contest, ‘Boom!’, (at 20:00) that will advance its broadcast and will have the space it occupies ‘Now I Fall’, which will be broadcast on the strip where ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’ has been, whose weekly broadcast will end this May 15.

THREE CONTESTS IN THE AFTERNOON SCHEDULE

On whether there are too many contests in the afternoon, Ferreiro highlights the unique personality of each, highlighting that they all bring a diverse approach. “We are not afraid that there will be three contests in a row, on British television it has happened. We consider that, although they have things in common, they are formats with different mechanics and with very different presenters, they will bring diversity to the daytime“, Explain.

Produced by Atresmedia Studios in collaboration with ITV, this Wednesday May 13 ‘Pasapalabra’ will have a special 20th anniversary broadcast at 10:45 p.m. With the participation of two former contestants of the program, whose guests in this broadcast will be Manuel Fuentes, Chenoa, Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo.