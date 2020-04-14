Pokémon was one of the biggest franchises that the 90s left us and it seems that there were Game Freak titles that in the end Nintendo decided not to release. We say this since there are reasons to believe that Nintendo came to plan a version of Pokémon called Pokémon Pink.

What happens is that Dr. Lava, a well-known Pokémon fan, shared information about a recently leaked Pokémon Blue and Pokémon Yellow code. It mentions Pokémon Pink, a game in the saga that never debuted.

New Leak: Pokemon Pink The source code for Pokemon Blue & Yellow leaked on / vp yesterday, and it’s almost certainly legit. The code references “Pokemon Pink ,: a possible companion game to Yellow it seems ended up getting scrapped, likely starring Clefairy or maybe Jifflypuff. pic.twitter.com/pdQHpfM6dj – Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) April 13, 2020

But what is Pokémon Pink? There is no clear answer, but there is an interesting theory. What we are referring to is that it is believed that Pokémon Pink could have been planned as a title that would debut alongside Pokémon Yellow, a version of the first generation of Pokémon that had changes to look more like anime.

The theory indicates that Pokémon Pink would have been a second version of Pokémon Yellow, which would not have starred Pokémon. Instead, the game would have had either Cleafery or Jigglypuff as the protagonist’s initial creature.

Now, it is important to indicate that the above is a mere conjecture. No official source has confirmed that Pokémon Pink was in the works, so it is unknown if it really was what is believed.

