The Italian former driver believes that the Scuderia will suffer with Leclerc and Vettel in 2020

The arrival of Carlos Sainz to the team in 2021 is positive

Dalvide Valsecchi, a former Lotus development driver and current presenter of Sky Sports Italia, believes that Ferrari has made a firm bet on Charles Leclerc for the future. The Italian believes that Maranello’s men want to make the Monegasque the new Michael Schumacher.

Valsecchi understands that Leclerc’s style overhaul is a clear sign of Ferrari’s intentions. The transalpine believes that Charles has already revealed that he is superior to Sebastian Vettel.

“Ferrari has chosen Leclerc with a five-year contract that is one of the longest in Formula 1 history. It looks like he is going to be the new Michael Schumacher for them, “he said in the official podcast of Formula 1 F1 Nation.

“I think Charles has already shown that he can be on the same level or even be a little bit better than Sebastian and now is your time. Ferrari has decided that it wants to win the World Cup with Leclerc in the future. They have full confidence in him, “he added.

Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season. After a difficult year in 2019 full of team orders from the red wall, Valsecchi believes that the Teuton will ignore the indications of the engineers since he has nothing to lose.

“I think it is the right choice because I personally think that Ferrari will suffer a lot with the management of its drivers this season. There were three fights between the two in 2019. Monza, Brazil and then in Abu Dhabi, somewhat softer, but Vettel did not help much in classification to Leclerc, the opposite of what happened at Monza, “he explained.

Carlos Sainz will be the substitute for Vettel in Maranello. The Spanish will arrive to provide that spark of experience and rigor that Leclerc lacks today. Valsecchi welcomes the signing of Madrid.

“Ferrari will suffer a lot this year, but it will be fine in 2021. They are going to give Carlos Sainz the opportunity of his life. He will be one of the main Spanish stars of sport worldwide, but he will have Leclerc next to him. ”

For all this, the Italian does not believe that Ferrari will miss Vettel in 2021. In addition, he gives as an example that the farewell of Fernando Alonso to F1 and McLaren at the end of 2018 led to a positive campaign for the Woking team.

“It’s hard to predict. Some said that McLaren would suffer without the experience of Fernando Alonso in 2019 but it has been one of the best McLaren seasons in recent years, “said Valsecchi to finish.

