It seems that Jennifer López left Rod badly, he does not want to date in a long time



Jennifer López with Alex Rodríguez.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / . / .

Since A Rod and Jennifer Lopez separated and she resumed her love affair with Ben Affleck, there are many rumors behind the former Yankees player. And it is that they have not only related him, again, with his ex-wife Cynthia scurtisThey have also paired him with a couple of blondes with whom he was caught in a restaurant in Miami; and, as he was recently seen leaving the apartment building in which he also lives Katie holmes, they even said that the ex of Tom cruise today was his new conquest.

Obviously his closest environment denied everything. And they returned to the charge to deny that Alex Rodriguez was dating an Affleck ex, Lindsay Shookus, rumor that has been the last that arises around him. Now, in the midst of all these speculations and negatives on the part of his work team, they say that A Rod is determined not to go out with anyone. She doesn’t want dates, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Some believe that it has gone bad after how things ended between him and Jennifer Lopez. First, because many have seen him as the culprit, since it was always said that he was unfaithful to the diva. Some have wanted to discredit JLo, now that she has resumed her relationship with Ben Affleck. But this has not happened. Quite the opposite. In Hollywood many are the celebrities who are happy to see that the “Diva of the Bronx” is again with whoever was her great love from the past.

On the other hand, it must be said that many believe that Alex Rodríguez continues to love, now in silence, the “Diva from the Bronx”. Now, if it is true that he was unfaithful at some time, is it that today he regrets?

