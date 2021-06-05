It seems that, in Europe, electric cars travel more in a year than internal combustion cars

A recent study commissioned by Nissan to the consultant OnePoll wants to show that electric vehicle owners they travel an average of 630 kilometers more per year than owners of a vehicle with an internal combustion engine. To help better understand driving experiences and perception in the European market, the study shows that electric drivers are being pioneers on the roads of the Old Continent, with a total of more than 14,000 km.

OnePoll surveyed 7,000 people from the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and the Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark) from January 29 to February 23, 2021. The survey was conducted online using members who are credited with participating in surveys. Those who drive electric or combustion vehicles were screened with screening questions and profile data to ensure the correct demographics, and specific quotas were set to ensure market representation.

The study found that oil-powered vehicle owners travel an average of 13,600 km per year, while electric vehicle owners travel 14,300 km in the same period. In fact, the Italians were the most eager to use their silent models, averaging more than 15,000 km per year, with the Dutch trailing, moving more than 14,800 km in that span. And, in general, those electric car drivers also seem to be quite pleased with the experience of the change.

It is reassuring that a large portion of the electric vehicle drivers surveyed be happy with the current charging infrastructure available (69%). Similarly, almost a quarter of them (23%) defend that the most common myth around driving electric vehicles is that the current charging infrastructure cannot cope with the real conditions of use, which indicates a high satisfaction in drivers of zero-emission vehicles existing and a positive opportunity for future users.

Almost half of the drivers of an internal combustion vehicle (47%) say that the main advantage is the greatest autonomy. Similarly, when looking at the reasons behind the drivers of these types of cars, almost a third (30%) say that they are unlikely to consider a fully electric vehicle. Likewise, more than half (58%) of them consider that the main concern of replacing their oil burner is that electric cars have a driving range that, in most cases, is low.

However, on a deeper exploration, the Japanese firm has found that 38% of drivers of a combustion car consider that the greatest attraction factor would be greater autonomy. 32% of these drivers would also be attracted to the more efficient side of personal mobility by ease of loading, while 30% perceive that having a better charging infrastructure would persuade them to change. But, despite these results, there are very positive testimonials from clients who have converted.

Comparing them with those who have already been in an electric vehicle, the drivers of these counteract the fears exposed with confidence. 70% of car drivers powered solely by existing batteries note that their autonomy experience has been better than expected. These findings also serve as a strong clue for drivers of vehicles with cylinder and piston mechanics to be aware that range should not be a deterrent to moving toward an electric.

The survey also reveals a strong disconnect around charging and infrastructure from electric vehicle drivers currently using the facilities, and the impression of combustion drivers who still benefit from them, highlighting very different points of view. 56% of those who do not consider an electric believe there are not enough charging points. 56% of them think which are more expensive to acquire than its gasoline / diesel equivalent, and 48% suggest that there is not enough infrastructure.

However, more than a quarter of electric vehicle drivers say that running out of power (28%), charging time (30%) and that they are more expensive (31%) are found among the biggest myths of driving electric cars, which implies that the load and the infrastructure are sufficiently developed. Although that does not mean that, especially in our country, there is still a long way to go until zero emissions have nothing to envy their combustion counterparts.

As we enter the second decade of electrification – and its full stake – it is increasingly clear that electric vehicles will become even more integrated into our daily lives. Via a series of stories documented by NissanSeveral LEAF owners discuss their favorite aspects of electric vehicle ownership, talking about mileage, long-distance driving, advanced technology, safety, and much more. Because having an electric car is becoming more and more viable.

The first of our protagonists is Luis Charro (above), 84, a resident of Spain, who made the decision to switch to a LEAF during retirement. Encouraged by the ecological benefits of his electric vehicle, Charro also decided to install solar panels at home to charge your car. Impressed by the speed at which he was able to adapt to his new vehicle and his technology, Charro is a perfect example that shows that it is never too late to switch to electric, no matter how staunch you are on gasoline.

The owner of another LEAF, Edwin glaser, from the Netherlands, admits, for example, that continuous improvements in charging infrastructures throughout his years of ownership, combined with updates to the LEAF, make him feel very comfortable behind the wheel traveling long distances. Also, a driver by profession, Marco Massullo He is a taxi driver in Rome, Italy. Since autonomy is a non-negotiable aspect in the industry, he has been so impressed with its compactness that you now enjoy ownership of your third model.

Finally, Mary Jansen (bottom), originally from Norway, received not long ago the 500,000th Nissan LEAF worldwide. By updating the model with a 62 kWh battery, Jansen benefits from an extended range and an improved driving experience. With your family living in Sweden, you have added peace of mind knowing that your LEAF can handle long trips with ease. This model promises up to 385 kilometers between refills, although certainly, in real conditions, we will barely reach 350 km.

“This research reiterates that electric conduction is not only a smart option for the environment, but also also a fun, exciting and convenient option for its owners. It’s no wonder that people now drive electric vehicles further than combustion vehicles. We are confident that with more electrics on the road that dispels the myths, anxiety about autonomy will soon be a thing of the past, “he said. Arnaud charpentier, Regional Vice President of Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO.

Source: Nissan

