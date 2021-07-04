It seems that Europeans will only drive electric cars from 2035

From the relatively recent past and the present, we hardly do other than talk about electric cars as the solution to the future of personal mobility. With its advantages and disadvantages, certainly the battery powered vehiclewill continue to boom within each automaker, and the governments of the vast majority of countries are in favor of its large-scale implementation in its automotive fleet, especially in Europe.

Because thanks to the bills proposed by the European Union, we’ll soon have more reasons to miss internal combustion engines. The EU is serious about drastically reducing its carbon dioxide emissions as soon as possible. But while the organization aims to become carbon neutral by 2050, a new climate package approved in July 2021 could end internal combustion engines in the region completely, and well before 2050, the initial date expected for de-escalation.

The details of this proposal have not yet been finalized, but one of those containing wants emissions to be reduced by 60% by 2030, despite the original EU target of 40% already being increased to 55% earlier this year. That’s a big jump, but it’s not the worst part of the proposal. Just five years later, in 2035, this document wants EU emissions to are reduced by 100%, making it impossible for those still surviving internal combustion mechanics to be marketed under European soil.

If this proposal is adopted, manufacturers will have to accelerate their already rapid transition to electric power, but side effects of this bill could be worse in other respects. What we are talking about here is fully transforming the EU into a zero-emission vehicle-only continent in the space of 14 years. Sure, that seems like a long time, but keep in mind that research, design, development, testing … Everything that goes into every new car, it would have to be ready much sooner.

By 2035, the alignment of all brands must be fully compliant with the standards. And what is more worrying: those in the industry, particularly those that supply these manufacturers, who live off the mechanical components of traditional engines, sometimes they live from a single component. That is why many industrial associations have criticized these proposals. Hopefully a more appropriate decision can be made, or you may be forced to get a quiet vehicle sooner than you thought.

