“It seems that by earning 52 million a year you have no right to suffer problems”

In 2017, Rory McIlroy had a very complicated season due to a rib injury that dragged throughout the year. With four ‘majors’ in his record, wandering the fields without being able to offer his best version was too painful for his head, so he decided to end the season three months ahead of schedule. In the words of the protagonist himself, “it was one of the best decisions of my life.” He took advantage of those free weeks to travel with his wife, by car, along the southern coast of France and Italy. He completely separated himself from the golf ‘circus’ and that was very good for him to recharge his batteries.

“We also decided that social media was not the best for me and that I should be careful,” he says. “I started 2018 very fresh in my head and I started reading psychology books that helped me a lot to keep improving. I did not have depression, but everything I learned during those weeks helped me to be stronger mentally and to realize the emotional weaknesses that we can have if we are not prepared, ”he says.

Thanks to his experience, the Northern Irish golfer, who is in Tokyo this week playing the Olympic tournament, claims to understand the importance of mental health, a topic that is very present these days. “I live in United States And everything on television about the Olympics, including the commercials, is from Simone biles. I mean, it’s the Simone Biles Games. That means having the weight of 300 million people on your shoulders and that’s a lot of pressure, ”he says.

“If in his day I agreed with the decision he made Naomi osaka to abandon Roland GarrosNow I am 100% convinced that Simone is doing the right thing ”, adds the golfer about the abandonment of the American gymnast. “I am certainly very impressed by the decision these women have made to do what they have done and to put themselves ahead of everything.”

McIlroy congratulates himself on the courage of his colleagues to speak openly about mental health, an issue he has been talking about for a long time. “I am glad that this debate has started. There have already been several outstanding athletes who have raised their voices as Michael Phelps, Kevin Love, Naomi Osaka or now Simone Biles. This topic is not going to be a taboo anymore ”, he says. “When you listen to the most successful Olympians in history talk about their problems – among them, the best gymnast there has ever been – you know that many more people will come out from now on to share their feelings and experiences.”

For all this, the 32-year-old Northern Irishman reveals that one of his daily priorities is to work on the psychological aspect. “Now I have more tools to deal with these kinds of mental problems than a few years ago. It’s about putting yourself in a situation where you can cope with these kinds of situations, ”he explains.

“Naomi Osaka tried to take refuge and put herself in a favorable situation with her decision at Roland Garros and it is clear that it did not turn out as she would have liked”, she analyzes about the Japanese star. “I have heard it said that because you are a successful person you have no right to complain. It seems that for earning 52 million dollars a year you have no right to suffer problems, “he adds indignantly, referring to Osaka.

You can have all the money in the world and not be happy

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy raises his voice in the face of misunderstanding when it comes to mental health. “People don’t understand that if you have success and money, you can have problems. And that cannot be so. You have to be more open-minded to understand this kind of thing. I have experienced it in my own flesh. You can have all the money in the world and not be happy, “he confesses.

We have to humanize athletes more and see them as people and not as simple puppets

Rory McIlroy

“We have to humanize athletes more and see them as people and not as simple puppets who are there to entertain us on TV on Sundays,” he exclaims. The Olympic golf tournament is currently underway and will end on Sunday, August 1 with the final round to decide the medals and the name of the second Olympic golf champion to take over from Justin rose (River 20216).