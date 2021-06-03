It seems that Brad Pitt would finally have a girlfriend. Her name is Andra Day and she is an actress and singer



Everything indicates that Brad Pitt would have a girlfriend. Her name is Andra Day and she is an actress and singer.

After the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Little has the actor been linked to any woman or sentimental partner. But all the lights shine on what Hollywood actor I could have a new girlfriend. Her name is Andra Day, she is an actress and singer and they met in the Oscar Awards ceremony. But not only that the spectacular brunette won a golden globe Y was nominated for an Academy Award.

The same friends of Brad Pitt were the ones who informed The Mirror that both actors, behind the scenes, laughed and enjoyed meeting: “They were flirting behind the scenes and it is believed that they exchanged numbers. It might just be professional, but some of Brad’s friends have been talking about the great couple they would make “. This indicates that the actor’s supposed girlfriend the social circle of the same would have already been won beforehand.

Andra is 36 years old, while Jennifer Aniston’s ex She is 57. She was born in Washington, her real name is Cassandra Monique Batie and studied performing arts. He has released two albums and one of his music videos has more than 80 million on YouTube. In fact, the actress recently played singer Billie Holiday in the movie “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday” and their participation was so exceptional that the Academy nominated her for best actress.

Just a few days ago, Brad Pitt scored a legal success against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. After 5 long years, the former celebrity couple will have joint custody of their 6 children. This upset Angelina very much, who accused the actor of domestic violence when she started the divorce proceedings.