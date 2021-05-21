It seems that Alejandra Guzmán turns her back on Enrique Guzmán

Enrique Guzman said that Frida Sofía was outside of Alejandra Guzmán’s will. He asserted that the singer’s inheritance was now in the name of Apolo, the grandson of Frida’s grandfather. The rocker now seems to have responded to all these statements and, according to People en Español magazine, what was said by the father of “La Guzmán” seems to be false.

“Alejandra has not made any comments or taken actions of any kind on family matters … Everything that is being published is pure invention and in most of them it has no remote relation to the truth,” reads the statement referred to by said magazine . With these statements it would seem that any statement made recently by his father is dismissed, and that at least in this sense Alejandra turns her back on her father.

It should be noted, according to what Ventaneando was Pablo Moctezuma, Frida’s father, who broke the news about how the will of the interpreter of “I was waiting for you” was now, and Enrique Guzmán himself confirmed it before the cameras of the Pati Chapoy program, there he said that the heir would probably now be Apollo. And I talk about the scene of violence that Alejandra and Frida Sofía allegedly starred in, where the victim was the singer.

The statement to which Poeple alludes also adds this request: “We would like to make it absolutely clear that almost everything you have read on the internet about Alejandra in recent weeks has little or no truth.”

For his part, it is known that Enrique Guzmán maintains his position and the legal decision to confront Frida Sofía for the accusations in which he points out as her perpetrator, since according to this, her grandfather touched her improperly when she was only five years old. age. The actor assures that Frida Sofía will end up in jail and it is that he affirms that he will exercise this process until the end: “I go with everything, whoever falls, whoever falls,” he said.

